Lagos vows to sanction traders who dump refuse on roads

Posted January 5, 2017 5:52 pm by Comments

Lagos vows to sanction traders who dump refuse on roads

L-R: Commissioner for the Environment, Dr. Babatunde Adejare , Permanent Secretary, Engr Adeyemi Saliu, Sole Administrator Igando-Ikotun LCDA, Pastor Ojo Samuel and Special Adviser to the Governor on the Environment, Mr Babatunde Hunpe at the sanitation inspection tour to Egbe Idimu and Igando-Ikotun LCDAs on Thursday.

The Lagos State Government has vowed to sanction traders who dumped their refuse indiscriminately on roads or setbacks in the state.

Winasbet.com

Commissioner for the Environment, Dr. Babatunde Adejare made this vow on Thursday during an inspection tour of Egbe-Idimu and Igando-Ikotun LCDAs to monitor the evacuation of refuse from the streets.

Adejare, who frowned at indiscriminate refuse disposal under any guise reminded Lagosians, especially market women and men who were notorious for illegally dumping refuse on the road, of government’s policy on zero tolerance to all environmental infractions.

While restating government’s resolve to expeditiously apply regulatory and enforcement measures against contraventions of government policies and regulations, Adejare enjoined residents to voluntarily comply with the extant State environmental laws.

He said the environment, being relevant to all, should be properly maintained “if we must attain environmental sustainability and socio-economic well-being.”

However, Adejare expressed satisfaction with the level of the work done by the special task force, saying that he was impressed by the intervention of the ‘Operation Sight and Abate’ which had made significant impact in ridding the two LCDAs off refuse heaps in record time.

The commissioner had earlier constituted the special task force code named ‘Operation Sight and Abate’ to deal with the situation and engender a system whereby refuse heaps were promptly abated wherever they were found in the State.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Rainfall: Lagos allays residents’ fear, appeals for calm Babatunde Adejare, Commissioner for the Environment Kazeem Ugbodaga The Lagos State Government has allayed the fears of residents over the...
  2. Refuse heaps take over National Stadium, Lagos Not less than five refuse heaps have been spotted at different locations within the National Stadium complex, Lagos, leaving the...
  3. Lagos working hard to address water supply challenges – Adejare Babatunde Adejare, Commissioner for Environment Lagos State Government has assured residents in the state that the challenges relating to public...
  4. Flooding: Lagos orders residents to remove structures on drainages Babatunde Adejare, Commissioner for the Environment The Lagos State Government has ordered residents who built structures on drainage alignment to...
  5. Huge Refuse Dump Behind Lagos University Teaching Hospital (Photos) The attention of the Lagos state government is needed to do something about the huge refuse dump behind the Lagos...
  6. Environmental sustainability, top priority of Lagos govt- Adejare The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Samuel Adejare, yesterday, affirmed that the regeneration of the environment and its sustainability...
  7. No nation can prosper in degraded environment-Adejare Babatunde Adejare, Commissioner for the Environment Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment, Dr. Babatunde Adejare has emphasised the importance of...
  8. Lagos demolishes illegal structures in Obalende Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Dr Babatunde Adejare The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment has demolished several illegal structures...
  9. Lagos dedicates Saturday’s sanitation to eliminate rodents Babatunde Adejare, Commissioner for the Environment The Lagos State Government says it is dedicating this Saturday’s Monthly Environmental Sanitation Exercise...
  10. Monthly sanitation has not been cancelled ? Lagos State Government   The Lagos State Government has clarified reports making rounds on social media that the monthly environmental sanitation in the...

< YOHAIG home