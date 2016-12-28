LASG shuts Akin Adesola Street for One Lagos Fiesta

The Lagos State Government has announced the closure of Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island on Saturday as from 4.00pm for the One Lagos Fiesta.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation, issued by Biola Fagunwa, Director, Public Affairs said the closure was to facilitate the “One Lagos Fiesta” scheduled to hold at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.

While assuring that adequate traffic management would be provided, the statement regreted any inconvenience that the closure might cause any would be motorist or commuter.

The statement further added that the closure would only last till the early hours of 1st January, 2017.

