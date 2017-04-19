Man Jailed For Stealing Hen
Posted April 19, 2017
An Ota Senior Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old man to one month imprisonment for stealing a hen and eggs valued at N3,000.
