Man Jailed For Stealing Hen

Posted April 19, 2017 12:52 pm by Comments

An Ota Senior Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old man to one month imprisonment for stealing a hen and eggs valued at N3,000.

