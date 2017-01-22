Mobile porting drops to 27,644

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said telecommunications service providers recorded 27,644 Mobile Number Portability (MNP) activities in December, 2016.

This was revealed in the ”Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activities of Mobile Network Operators” on Sunday in Lagos.

The report showed that there was a decrease of 6,475 in the porting activities during the period as against 34,119 recorded in the preceding month.

It said that out of the total porting activities during the period, 14,059 were “incoming’’ while 13,585 were “outgoing’’.

The report also showed 4,747 subscribers migrated from Airtel to other networks during the month and that 4,349 customers moved from MTN to other networks.

It also indicated that 3,010 subscribers left Globacom network to others, while 1,479 customers of Etisalat ported to other networks within the period.

For incoming porting statistics, the report revealed that Etisalat enjoyed had 10,956 customers on its network to lead others during the period.

MTN came second with 1,240 subscribers while Globacom had 1,005 subscribers and Airtel, 858 customers.

