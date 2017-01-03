N2.5b Fraud: Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal as chairman of presidential boards committee

Posted January 3, 2017 1:52 pm by Comments

N2.5b Fraud: Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal as chairman of presidential boards committee

Babachir David Lawal, Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has removed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir David Lawal as chairman of the presidential committee on the reconstitution of federal government boards of parastatals, agencies and commissions.

Winasbet.com

According to a report on Daily Trust, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been appointed to chair the presidential committee.

It was also gathered that the chairman of NDLEA Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah has been appointed to head the secretariat of the committee.

“The SGF is no longer in charge of that responsibility, for obvious reasons,” a source said.

Recall that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, recently queried the SGF over alleged fraud at the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).

The Senate ad-hoc committee on mounting crisis of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Northeast had accused the SGF of several misdeeds including failing to account for N2.5 billion PINE funds. However, the SGF denied all the allegations.

But in his New Year message, President Buhari admitted that his “government is aware of some mistakes and wrongdoings in handling the affairs of IDPs.”

“We are taking measures to correct those mistakes and punish the culprits,” he added.

Buhari had in October, 2015 empowered an eight-member committee, headed by Babachir, to compile names of prospective appointees into federal government boards, parastatals and agencies.

Members of the committee included Alhaji Mai Mala Buni (northeast), Alhaji Zakari Ede (north central), Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir (north west), Chief Hillard Etagbo Eta (south-south), Chief Pius Akinyelure (south west), Chief Emmanuel Eneukwe (south east) and Mr. Gideon Sammani, a senior special assistant to the president as secretary.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. When Will DSS, EFCC Arrest Babachir Lawal, Buhari’s SGF? – Fayose ?THE Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has called for the immediate arrest of the Secretary to the Government of the...
  2. SGF Babachir Lawal Corruption Case: Company Documents Leaked (Pics) SGF Babachir lawal’s company documents leaked in the wake of illegally awarded PINE contractsPolitics Nigeria has obtained more evidence of...
  3. Buhari Moves To Sack SGF Babachir Lawal, Gets Likely Replacements – Naij.com – President Muhammadu Buhari has penned down Audu Ogbeh, and some senior serving and retired federal civil servants as replacement...
  4. Senators call for the resignation and prosecution of SGF, Babachir Lawal, over his alleged involvmnet in IDP contract fraud The senate today received the Interim Report of The Ad-Hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East. In...
  5. Senate calls for Babachir Lawal prosecution for IDP fund diversion The Senate has called for the resignation and prosecution of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir...
  6. Senate Says IDPs’ Condition Is Worrisome, Probes Presidential Committee The Nigerian Senate has launched an investigation into the utilisation of funds allocated to the Presidential Initiative on North East. The lawmakers...
  7. President Buhari committed to improving lives of youths – Babachir Lawal Sokoto – The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, says President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed...
  8. Trending: Resign now and face prosecution, Senate tells SGF Babachir David Lawal, Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria The call by the Senate for Babachir Lawal,...
  9. Boko Haram: Buhari’s Committee Unable To Account For N2.5B THE Presidential Initiative on the North East could not account for N2.5 billion from the money in its possession till...
  10. Buhari’s wife leads APC Women Presidential Campaign Council The wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in next month’s polls, Mrs Aisha Buhari, will lead the...

< YOHAIG home