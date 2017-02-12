NSCDC rescues 15 year-old student from kidnappers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Sunday disclosed that its operatives rescued one Abdulkarim Garba, 15, a student of El-kanemi Islamic College of Theology (EICT), in Maiduguri from kidnappers.

The Borno Commandant of the corps, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in Maiduguri on Sunday.

He said Garba was abducted by suspected kidnappers and dumped at Njimtilo area in Maiduguri about 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Abdullahi said that the victim, who is from Yobe, resides at Kasuwar Grain area in Potiskum.

“At about 14:00 our personnel on routine checks along Njimtilo, spotted a young boy who was said to have been abducted, indoctrinated and dumped by suspected kidnappers.

“‘Suspecting his movement, our personnel call the victim and questioned him. It was then he showed them his ID card proving he is a student from El-kanemi Islamic College of Theology (EICT).

“‘At first the boy looked very confused and did not know what he was doing or even were he was. It was later that he gained his senses consciousness and we called his father.

“‘The victim said all he knew was that he entered a commercial vehicle at Borno Express junction going to town when he no longer knew what was going on and was surprised to see himself in Njimtilo.

“‘The victim said that the last thing he recalled was that white powder was sprayed inside the vehicle by one of the passengers, it was then he lost consciousness.’’

Abdullahi said ‘‘the suspects must have changed plans when they saw that they couldn’t penetrate the security checkpoint at Njimtilo and decided to release the victim and run away.

“‘From the description he gave, we suspected that they were ritualists who were trying to kidnap human beings.

“‘We, therefore, caution residents of the state to be wary of entering into any type of commercial vehicles and tricycles.

“People must always watch out for proper registration and number plates to avoid being a victim,’’ Abdullahi said.

