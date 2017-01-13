Obaseki urged to appoint competent person as sports commissioner

Posted January 13, 2017 1:52 pm by Comments

Obaseki urged to appoint competent person as sports commissioner

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

Fans in Edo have urged the government to ensure the appointment of competent persons as sports to administer sports in the state, saying that incompetency had been its bane in sports development.

Winasbet.com

The fans, who made the call in on Friday in Benin, said that a seasoned sports administrator as commissioner would help to regain its lost glory.

The former coach of Golden Eaglets and Super Falcons, Godwin Izilein, said that the state must get it right this time in terms of appointment of the commissioner for the ministry of sports.

He regretted that the state had never had it good since the appointment of Brown Ebewele as Commissioner for Sports by the Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor’s government.

“Since then, we have never had it good in terms of appointment into the ministry.

“This perhaps accounts for the reason sports development have remained retarded in the state.

“We need someone who has the technical know-how about sports and not just appointing a politician to run the ministry, which has always been the problem in times past.

“Edo used to be the number one state in sports in this country, but has been lagging behind lately.

“We need to get back to the top position again, and to do that, we must start by appointing a competent person as commissioner,’’ he said.

Also, John Ebidah said a commissioner with a good knowledge of sports, especially with grassroots sports should be considered for such an appointment.

On his part, Ighoaro Osagie said that if sports were to occupy the front burner in the Godwin Obaseki-led government, a competent hand must be appointed to manage its affairs.

According to him, all the state needed to achieve a greater height in sports development is to put a round peg in a round hole.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Edo needs competent, credible manager, says Obaseki The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 28 Edo governorship elections, Godwin Obaseki, has said that...
  2. Why Edo needs a competent manager of resources as governor —Obaseki By Simon Ebegbulem, Benin-City GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, says the...
  3. Obaseki, Game Changer -Ex-Edo Commissioner BY ISAAC OLAMIKAN Washington Osifo, the former Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources in Edo State, has praised the former...
  4. I will make Edo regain its place in sports development- Obaseki BY SIMON EBEGBULEM BENIN CITY-GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki says the...
  5. Obaseki is an economy driver- Imasuen Godwin Obaseki, APC governorship candidate for Edo State Chief Lucky Imasuen, a former Deputy Gov.in Edo, on Thursday, described Mr...
  6. Ovia Communities endorse Obaseki for Gov By Simon Ebegbulem The APC candidate, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has been endorsed by the Ovia North East Local Government Area...
  7. Appoint competent ministers, CICAN urges Buhari The Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint competent persons as...
  8. Stakeholders Urged To Support Sports Development In Kwara Stakeholders in Kwara State have been told to ensure total development of their students with effective combination of academics with...
  9. Edo Lady Takes Her Campaign For Obaseki To Another Level, See Her Wish For PDP A Nigerian lady has taken her campaign for Obaseki to another level.This time around,she consulted God while ‘rocking’ Obaseki’s cap.Below...
  10. I rather not govern than see Edo people’s blood – Obaseki The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that he would...

< YOHAIG home