Omoni Oboli celebrates birthday with gorgeous photos
Posted April 24, 2017 4:52 am by admin Comments
Ace Nollywood actress, scriptwriter, filmmaker and CEO Dioni Visions Limited yesterday celebrated her 39th birthday with superb photos.
