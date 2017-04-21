Ooni must demand release of Yoruba youths, oba by police

Posted April 21, 2017 12:52 am by Comments

Prince Adedipe Ewenla, the Crown Prince of Ilugun Asalu in Abeokuta North, Ogun, Southwest Nigeria has charged the the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan to demand the immediate release of Yoruba youths and Oba Ademola Adewale Ademiluyi who were recently arrested by the Police and still being detained over the last crises in the ancient town of ife.

The post Ooni must demand release of Yoruba youths, oba by police appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ijaw groups demand release of 10 arrested Oporoza youths FOUR Ijaw groups have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Nigerian Army to release the 10 youths arrested...
  2. Gbaramatu People Demand Release Of Youths From Army The people of Oporoza community, the headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State have staged...
  3. Yoruba Unity Forum mourns Ooni of Ife THE Yoruba Unity Forum (YUF) has said the death of its patron, Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, is an...
  4. The Ile-Ife and Yoruba of My Dream by Ogunwusi Ooni-elect I have a story to tell the world and most importantly the people of Ile-Ife. About forty years ago, I...
  5. Ooni Of Ife Shares Yoruba Symbol (Photo) oni of Ife, Alayeluwa Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II shares the symbol of Yoruba. He was in America recently...
  6. I’ve God’s mandate to unite Yoruba race — Ooni Ile-ife—THE Ooni of Ife,Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has said that to properly position Yoruba race for greatness, efforts...
  7. One Yoruba Religion Ooni Believes Will End Crisis In Africa The gate of the ancient city of Ile-Ife believed to be the source of mankind was thrown open, as people...
  8. Whoever sits on the Ooni throne is Yoruba father – Oba Aladelusi, the Deji of Akure Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, is facilitating the development of the ancient city. Recently, he visited Akure National...
  9. Ooni, Alaafin ‘ll end marginalisation of S-West — Yoruba monarchs YORUBA monarchs have described Sunday’s visit by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Eniitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II to the Alaafin of...
  10. Ooni Charges Afenifere to work for Yoruba’s unity, progress The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has charged the leadership of the pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere to...

< YOHAIG home