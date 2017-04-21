Ooni must demand release of Yoruba youths, oba by police

Prince Adedipe Ewenla, the Crown Prince of Ilugun Asalu in Abeokuta North, Ogun, Southwest Nigeria has charged the the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan to demand the immediate release of Yoruba youths and Oba Ademola Adewale Ademiluyi who were recently arrested by the Police and still being detained over the last crises in the ancient town of ife.

