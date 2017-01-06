Oshoala, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Falcons win for Nigeria at Glo-CAF Awards 2016

Posted January 6, 2017 1:52 am by Comments

Oshoala, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Falcons win for Nigeria at Glo-CAF Awards 2016

Members of the Nigerian football family on Thursday in Abuja picked up four of the awards at the Glo-CAF Awards 2016 for outstanding football personalities and teams in 2016.

While no Nigerian player made it to the final shortlist of three in the African Player of the Year Award category, Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala made the day for Nigerians.

Oshoala won the 2016 Women’s Player of the Year Award to cap an exciting year when she won the top scorer award at the Women’s AFCON in Cameroon.

Winasbet.com

The Arsenal Ladies FC player scored six goals in helping Nigeria to the African title, their eighth title from the competition’s past 10 editions.

She beat Elizabeth Addo of Kvarnsvedensik and Black Queens of Ghana, and Gabrielle Onguene of Rossyanka and Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, to the award.

Her team, the Super Falcons, picked the 2016 Women’s National Team of the Year Award, beating Cameroon and South Africa in the process.

Arsenal FC and Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi also won the 2016 Youth Player of the Year Award, while Kelechi Iheanacho joined in making it a glorious night for Nigeria.

The Manchester City and Super Eagles forward won the 2016 Most Promising Talent of the Year Award.

Both Iwobi and Iheanacho also made it to the substitutes bench in the Africa Finest XI team, which had 11 starting players and seven substitutes.

The Awards organisers, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), also honoured President Muhammadu Buhari with the CAF 2016 Platinum Award.

However, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Leicester City won the day’s most prestigious award, polling 361 votes to win the 2016 African Player of the Year Award.

He beat 2015 winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and Borrusia Dortmund who had 313 votes in second place, and Sadio Mane of Senegal and Liverpool who was third with 186 votes.

Dennis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns and Uganda won the 2016 African Player of the Year (Based in Africa) Award.

In second place was Khama Billiat of Mamelodi Sundowns and Zimbabwe, while Rainford Kalaba of TP Mazembe and Zambia came third.

Uganda won the 2016 National Team of the Year Award by beating Senegal and DR Congo, while Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa won the 2016 Club of the Year Award.

The 2016 African club champions beat TP Mazembe of DR Congo and Zesco United of Zambia to the award.

The CAF Champions League winners’ coach, Pitso Mosimane, won the 2016 Coach of the Year Award, while Bakary Gassama of The Gambia won the 2016 Referee of the Year Award.

Laurent Pokou of Cote D’Ivoire won the 2016 African Football Legend Award, while the Football Leader of the Year Award went to Manuel Nascimento, the President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation.

Pokou who died last November was posthumously inducted together with Cameroonian Emilienne Mbango, one of the pioneers of women football on the continent.

The 2016 Awards, which marked the Silver Jubilee of the CAF Awards inception, was as usual accompanied by musical performances from renowned artistes.

These included Afro beat musician Femi Kuti, Flavour, Yemi Alade and Omawumi, all from Nigeria, while South African group Muffinz and Diamond Platinumz from Tanzania were also in action.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Iwobi, Iheanacho in race for CAF Awards Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho of Manchester City are in the running for various CAF Awards. In the category...
  2. Glo-CAF Awards 2016: Top 3 for all categories     On Thursday, 5 January 2017, the winners of the Glo-CAF Awards will be announced. In this report, cafonline...
  3. Iwobi, Iheanacho, Super Falcons win at 2016 CAF Awards Nigeria’s trio of Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Super Falcons, all emerged winners at the 2016 GLO/CAF Awards, which held...
  4. Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi & Super Falcons Win Big At GloCAF Awards (Photos) Nigerian players Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Ihenacho have made Nigeria proud at the ongoing GloCAF award.Alex Iwobi won the youth...
  5. African Footballer Of The Year Award – Mikel & Iheanacho Out Of List This is a very bad news to Nigeria and the NFA as a whole. Nigeria no longer have representation in...
  6. Mikel, Iheanacho, Eto’o, 27 others for CAF Awards Mikel Obi, team captain The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has shortlisted three Super Eagles players, John Obi Mikel, Kelechi...
  7. Mikel, Musa, Iheanacho out of CAF Player of the Year race The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the top five shortlists for the 2016 African Player of the Year...
  8. CAF Awards: Iheanacho, Iwobi, Oshoala top Nigeria nominations The Referee of the Year will be voted by the CAF Referees Committee. The post CAF Awards: Iheanacho, Iwobi, Oshoala...
  9. Nigeria’s Super Eagles fail to make 2016 Africa XI team Nigeria Super Eagles stars have failed to make the Africa XI for 2016 named by the Confederation of African Football...
  10. Oshoala says Falcons not under pressure for tenth title Arsenal Ladies forward Asisat Oshoala says Super Falcons are not under any pressure to win a tenth African Women’s Cup...

< YOHAIG home