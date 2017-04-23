Pictures: Ambode Visits Family Of Late APC Chieftain, Sunmola
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Friday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late APC chieftain, Alhaji Abiodun Sunmola and also attended the burial ceremony in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.
