Plateau Assembly confirms appointment of new BPP DG

The Plateau House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Mr Peter Dogo, as Director-General of the state’s Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP).

The Speaker of the House, Mr Peter Azi, charged Dogo to ensure sanity in all government affairs in the state after the confirmation.

According to him, the bureau remains critical in reducing corruption and other mal-administration within the government circle.

“This is a government of change, and we want to ensure sanctity and sanity in our dealings which is why we passed into law the BPP bill.

“The governor also assented to it without much delay because we want things to be done rightly.

“So, we call on you to be up and doing to ensure corruption is reduced in the running of government affairs,’’ Azi said.

The house passed the BPP bill into law in 2016.

Earlier, Dogo promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the performance of his duty.

“I shall use the vast knowledge I have gathered in various procurement offices I occupied to my new position so as to move Plateau forward,’’ Dogo said.

