Police explains abduction of Borno LGC Chairman

Posted January 22, 2017 5:52 pm by Comments

Police explains abduction of Borno LGC Chairman

Nigeria-police

The Police in Borno on Sunday denied media report on alleged abduction of Alhaji Modu Ali, the Caretaker Chairman of Bama Local Government Council, by suspected gunmen.

Winasbet.com

Mr Victor Isuku, the spokesman of the command, dismissed the report while fielding questions in Maiduguri.

Isuku explained that Ali was arrested by court orderlies using private tricycle.

“Modu Ali was not kidnapped or abducted by gunmen as reported in the media.

“He was arrested by court orderlies based on an order of a court in Maiduguri,” he said.

Isuku added that Ali had been reunited with his family after he was released by the court.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Borno: Police confirm 3 dead in suicide attack Three persons have been confirmed dead in a suicide attack early Friday morning at a vegetable market in Maiduguri, Borno...
  2. Borno Police confirms nine killed in fresh car explosion The police in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital has confirmed another fresh car explosion on Tuesday at Gubio road in...
  3. Police speak on reported ‘abduction’ of Bama LG boss The Borno State Police Command has revealed that the chairman of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, Modu Guja,...
  4. Multiple explosion kills 54 in Borno – Police Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase The Police Command in Borno State on Monday confirmed the killing of at least...
  5. Five arrested over ex-minister’s abduction The police officers have arrested five suspects in connection with the abduction of a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb....
  6. Two Suspects In Police Custody Over Abduction Of Dickson’s Aide ?Two persons suspected to have been involved in the kidnap of Captain Henry Ungbuku, an aide to the Governor of...
  7. Comestar chairman released 6 weeks after abduction LAGOS—The Festac, abode of the Chairman of Cometstar Manufacturing Company, Sir James Uzochukwu Uduji, yesterday witnessed an ecstasy following his...
  8. Police ask for valuable information on the Ikorodu abduction The police on Thursday appealed to the public to provide security agencies with valuable information as efforts to ensure the...
  9. Lagos State Police Commissioner Explains How A Hoodlum Almost Slapped Him While On Duty While speaking at a press briefing yesterday on the challenges of managing traffic in Lagos, the Lagos State Commissioner of...
  10. Police investigate alleged shooting, abduction of farmers in Enugu Police have commenced investigation into the alleged shooting of a farmer and abduction of two other farmers by suspected gunmen...

< YOHAIG home