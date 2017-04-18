Police kill militant involved in Ikorodu killing
Posted April 18, 2017
The police on Tuesday announced that one of the gunmen, who killed four policemen and an army captain at Isawo in Ikorodu, near Lagos has been killed.
The post Police kill militant involved in Ikorodu killing appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.
