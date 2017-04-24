Policeman wounded in Lagos road crash

Posted April 24, 2017 4:52 am by Comments

Policeman wounded in Lagos road crash

Two people were feared dead while seven others, including a policeman, sustained injuries in multiple road accidents at Ilasamaja, Lagos on Sunday.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Two feared dead, seven injured in Lagos road crashes Two people were feared dead while seven others, including a policeman, sustained injuries in a multiple road accidents at Ilasamaja,...
  2. 7 feared dead, others injured in Oyo-Ogbomoso road auto crash Seven people were yesterday feared dead in a fatal auto crash that occurred at Oyo-Ogbomoso road. Several others were said...
  3. Four die in Oyo multiple road accidents Dayo Johnson and Sikiru Akinola, Ibadan For several hours yesterday, traffic was halted following multiple auto crashes that led to...
  4. Seven killed in Katsina road crash Olaide Oyelude,Katsina. Seven people have been confirmed dead in a ghastly road accident involving two vehicles at Fanga village along...
  5. Scores feared dead in Benin/Onitsha road crash Several persons were feared dead in a ghastly motor accident that occurred around the Asaba Airport, Asaba, Delta state on...
  6. Eleven dead in Kwara road crash Auto accident Wednesday claimed the lives of no fewer than eleven people in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital. The accident...
  7. 15 die in Lagos-Ore road accident No fewer than 15 persons were allegedly killed in an auto crash along Lagos-Ore Expressway in Ondo State yesterday, while...
  8. Shocking! Policeman Arrests Man & Drags Him Along the Road – PHOTO A photo of a policeman dragging a man he arrested along the road, has hit the Internet. There is no...
  9. Tragedy as diesel leak causes multiple accidents in Delta THERE was pandemonium on Friday night along the Eku/Oviore road in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State as...
  10. 7 die, 2 injured in Bauchi road crash ABOUT seven persons died, while two others sustained injuries, in a motor accident along Bauchi-Jos Road. The post 7 die,...

< YOHAIG home