Power supply, gas major challenges in 2016 – Water Corporation

Mr. Muminu Badmus, the Managing Director of Lagos Water Corporation (LWC), on Tuesday, identified power and gas as major challenges the corporation faced in water production and distribution in 2016.

Badmus told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the incessant interruption in water supply in the state, especially the metropolis in 2016, was due to the challenges.

“The power supply was erratic and the constant blowing of gas pipes in the Niger Delta made procurement of gas to the Independent Power Plants (IPP) attached to the major water works stations difficult.

“The Corporation had to procure diesel generators to power the water works to make water supply possible in the metropolis.

“The cost of diesel with the economic recession that is affecting the exchange rate is escalating by the day,’’ he said.

Badmus said that in spite of the challenges, the corporation was able to ensure that potable water reached all its customers in the state.

He said that the corporation would continue to plead with its customers to pay their water bills.

“The water bill now does not cover the cost of producing and distributing water to houses, but it is helping with maintenance,’’ he said.

Badmus said that the corporation had created regional centers as well as data control to make its bill payment easy for customers.

He said that in 2017, the corporation would embark on construction of new waterworks stations to boost the supply of potable water in the state.

According to him, many Greenfield projects to be constructed with private sectors through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) modalities have been identified.

Badmus said that the involvement of the private sector would help the corporation in its effort to provide adequate potable water to areas yet to benefit from its services.