PSG go top of Ligue 1 after 2-0 victory over Montpellier
Posted April 22, 2017 8:52 pm by admin Comments
Paris St-Germain went top of Ligue 1 with victory over Montpellier, although they have now played two games more than title rivals Monaco.
Related posts:
- Ibrahimovic Wins ‘Ligue One Player Of The Year’ Award Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has been named the ‘Ligue One Player of the Year’. The 34-year-old Swedish bagged...
- PSG maul Monaco 4-1 to win French League Cup Paris St-Germain won the French League Cup for the fourth straight season with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Monaco at...
- PSG bid to extend unbeaten run at Marseille Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their Ligue 1 unbeaten streak at bitter rivals Marseille on Sunday as the...
- PSG fail to close gap with 2-1 defeat to Guingamp Paris St-Germain have lost four games in Ligue 1 this season – two more than in the whole of last...
- Falcao header fires Monaco top A towering Radamel Falcao header helped send Monaco top in France on Saturday as a 3-0 home win over Rennes...
- Insatiable Ibrahimovic nets hat-trick in PSG victory Zlatan Ibrahimovic bagged a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for their Champions League clash with Manchester City by beating...
- Monaco comeback to beat Nice Monaco’s French defender Layvin Kurzawa celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during a French L1 football match against Nice...
- Ben Arfa signs for PSG TVC E. Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of French player, Hatem Ben Arfa on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old...
- PSG to shuffle team for Caen fixture Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish head coach Unai Emery. AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE Under-fire Paris...
- Coentrao joins Monaco, as Kurzawa heads for PSG French club Monaco confirmed on Wednesday that a loan deal has been reached with Real Madrid for Portuguese international defender...
What do you think?