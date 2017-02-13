Southwest governors resolve to collaborate on security

Posted February 13, 2017 9:52 pm by Comments

Southwest governors resolve to collaborate on security

L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga; Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; Gov. Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State; Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State and Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State during the Southwest Governors’ Forum meeting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Monday.

Southwest Governors on Monday resolved to work together to address the security challenges confronting the region and foster economic growth and well-being of the people.

The Governors, in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of Southwest Governors’ Forum held at the Government House in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, also agreed to adopt a uniform educational curriculum to boost educational system in the region.

Winasbet.com

The meeting was attended by Governors of Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States – Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Dr Olusegun Mimiko and Mr Ayodele Fayose respectively.

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun was represented by his Deputy, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga.

Fayose, who read the communiqué to journalists, said the Governors resolved that all Commissioners of Police and intelligence institutions in the region will henceforth meet regularly to compare notes and work together to manage in a concerted way the aerial, land and waterway security architecture of the region with State Governments supporting with the critical resources.

He said the Governors also approved the report of the workshop on security, law and order in the Southwest hosted by Lagos State.

According to him, the governors also approved the constitution of a Regional Technical Working Group on integrated infrastructural development with regards to multi-modal transportation system such as highways, rail, water and air, as well as integration on energy and power, digital and telecoms and leisure and entertainment.

He added that the governors further agreed that Odua Investment Group should serve as a special purpose vehicle to drive the regional economic integration mission, while the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission would be supported to achieve the objectives of its establishment.

He added: “It was agreed that a Committee should be set up on Federal Government allocations in agriculture to be accessed for regional benefit.

“An expanded Committee to be set up to make consultations, give consideration and set objectives on the regional direction with regards to the Federal budget on its implementation especially on agriculture with emphasis on irrigation and storage.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, Fayose urged his colleagues in the region to rise above partisan politics and work for the unity and economic growth of the region.

He said it was time for leaders of the region to take affirmative action and speak with one voice on issues affecting the Yoruba nation.

-Kazeem Ugbodaga

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. South West governors resolve to work together L-R: Govs Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) and representative of...
  2. South West Governors Meet Today On Economy Southwest governors will meet today in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on the economic development of the region, it was...
  3. Southwest Governors agree to boost region’s economy The meeting which was convened at the instance of the Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi was attended by...
  4. PDP: Southwest zones chairmanship to Lagos, Ogun The Southwest zonal caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday met at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo...
  5. Northern Governors Meet In Kaduna To Tackle Security Issues 19 northern state governors are meeting on Monday morning in Kaduna state, for the first meeting of the group in...
  6. APC Southwest Leaders In Oyo State Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) governors, and federal ministers of south west extraction are holding a meeting in...
  7. Fayose rejects Mimiko as PDP Governors’ Forum chair A fresh crisis appears to be brewing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has...
  8. Tell Us True State Of Nigeria’s Security, Fayose Tells FG The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has asked the Federal Government to tell Nigerians the true state of the...
  9. PDP Governors Appoint Fayose As Forum Chairman The governors forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appointed Governor of Ekiti state, Mr Ayodele Fayose as its...
  10. Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) Meeting of Southwest Governors in Ado Ekiti loading… Ondo and Lagos States governors as well Ogun State Deputy governor already...

< YOHAIG home