Stop buying expensive phones for your children-LG Boss

Professor Rose Onah, the Chairperson, Transition Caretaker committee of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has advised parents to stop buying expensive cell phones and other gadgets to their children in primary and secondary schools.

Onah gave the advice on Friday in Nsukka in her remark during the 2016 Children’s Day celebration.

She said buying expensive cell phones for the children at that level of educational pursuit would make them to pay more attention to social media and less attention to their studies.

She added that “facebook, Internet and cell phones are some of the things responsible for the decline in quality of education and rise in juvenile crimes in the country.

“Parents should stop buying expensive cell phones and other things and monitor their children’s usage of social media in order to reduce the risk and crime associated with social media.’’

The chairperson, who said that the quality of education in the country was on the decline, noted that “whenever you see a primary or secondary school child, if he or she is not pressing mobile phone, he or she is watching home movie.

“This is at the detriment of reading his or her books.’’

She also urged children to pay serious attention to their studies to justify money their parent invested on their education and for them to contribute to national development in future.

“If you study hard and achieve good results in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, you will get good employment and buy any type of cell phone or gadget you want in future.

“Reading your books and doing assignments given to you by your teachers will help you to make good result and not being on facebook 24 hours.

“Majority of students engage in examination malpractice because they wasted their time in watching films and engage in social media.’’

The council boss said the efforts of Federal Government, state and local government to improve quality of education would not yield the required result if books in libraries, instruments and equipment in laboratories were not used by students.

“Many students in secondary and higher institutions spend more time in frivolities rather than reading books and doing their assignments.”

She said that her administration would continue to give priority to education to unlock the potentialities of students.

“No matter how beautiful or handsome you think you are, without education you will end up in advertising your ignorance wherever you find yourself,’’ she added.

Meanwhile, some parents and children in the Federal Capital Territory and from Nasarawa State on Friday visited Magic Land Amusement Park located near the city gate to celebrate the children’s day.

Some of the parents said that they brought their children to the park in the spirit of the children’s day and to show them love.

Mrs Damilola Adedeje, a resident, said “today is Children’s Day and the best a parent can give the children is joy.

“I am here with my children to play with other children and be happy.

“I believe after we are done here, the children will have something to share with their classmates next week.’’

The mother of three called on parents to always listen and show love to their Children “if parents continue to show love to their Children, they will become lovable adults,’’ Adedeje said.

Another parent, Mr Philip Okafor, a building engineer, said children love places like Magic Land because the park has a lot facilities for them to play with.

According to him the 2016 Children’s Day which happens to be on a Friday avail a lot of parents the opportunity to bring their children to the park.

He added that “tomorrow is Saturday, and I believe that others that could not make it today would definitely come around tomorrow to catch their fun.’’

The park was filled with parents and their children playing with different facilities like bumper cars, roller coaster, water splash, pirate swing, among others.

The celebration took a different dimension in Asaba as Zenith Bank Plc presented a total of N2.5 million scholarship to 10 pupils and students from various schools across Delta under its “Zenith Children’s Account (ZECA).

While making the presentation, the Retailer Officer of the bank, Mrs Eruka Omorogieva, said the scholarship was geared toward encouraging parents and caregivers to save toward the future of their children.

Each pupil was presented with a cheque of N250,000.

Some of the parents commended the bank for the gesture, saying it would spur them to save more toward the education and future of the children.

