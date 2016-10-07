Teenager remanded in prison over armed robbery

Posted October 7, 2016

An Evbouriaria Magistrates’ Court, Benin, on Friday remanded 19-year-old Anthony Ogoni in prison, over alleged armed robbery.

The prosecutor, Insp. Abu Al-hassan told the Court that the accused, with others now at large, committed the offence on Sept. 13, at about 1.00a.m., at Saint Mathias Catholic Church, Ologbo, Benin.

Al-hassan alleged that the accused stole a Samsung A5 galaxy handset, valued at N55,000, an Infinix handset, valued at N23,000, a HP Laptop valued at N75,000, and N660,000 cash, property of Rev. Fr. Ochonogor.

He alleged that the accused also stole one Nokia handset valued at N8,000 from another victim, Mr Peter Barde.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused was armed with a gun while committing the offence.

He said the offence contravened Section 6(b), 2(1)(a) of the Firearms and Armed Robbery (Special Provision) Act Cap R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The plea of the accused was, however, not taken.

The Magistrates, Mr I. Ihenyen, ruled that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case.

He said the duplicate copy of the case file would be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Ihenyen adjourned the case till Dec. 5 for mention.

  1. Ibukam January 25th, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Let Him Be Jailed

    Reply

