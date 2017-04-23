Tejuoso, Others Mourn Adeleke
Posted April 23, 2017 4:52 pm by admin Comments
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Lanre Tejuoso, has described the death of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke on Sunday, as a shock.
Related posts:
- Davido’s uncle and serving senator, Isiaka Adeleke dies at 62 Former Osun governor and current APC senator, Isiaka Adeleke, has died. Until his death, Isiaka Adeleke was the first executive...
- APC mourns Adeleke, says he lived accomplished, impactful life The All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned the sudden death of the first civilian governor of Osun State and the...
- Adeleke, first civilian governor of Osun, dies at 62 Isiaka Adeleke The first civilian governor of Osun and serving senator, Isiaka Adeleke, is dead. He died in the early...
- Sen. Tejuoso Lauds ARAYA Initiatives, Promises FG Support The Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Senator, Lanre Tejuoso has lauded the initiatives of the State Government in respect...
- Breaking: Isiaka Adeleke is dead By Gbenga Olarinoye Osogbo The first executive governor of Osun state, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke has died. Senator Adeleke representing...
- Senator decries Nigeria’s budgetary allocation to health “We must give all it takes to find and consolidate lasting solutions to Nigeria’s maternal and child health challenges.” The...
- Former Osun Governor, Senator Isiaka Adeleke Is Dead! The former Governor of Osun State who is also a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Isiaka...
- God told me to go through all rituals for my installation –Oba Tejuoso The Osile of Oke Ona Egba in Ogun State, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, Karunwi III, in this interview...
- BREAKING: Senator Isiaka Adeleke is dead The first executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke is dead. Adeleke died this morning at Biket Hospital, Osogbo,...
- 100,000 Nigerians contact cancer annually – Senate panel The Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr. Lanre Tejuoso, on Monday said that between 50,000 and N100,000 Nigerians contact cancer...
What do you think?