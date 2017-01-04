Trekking is good for health- Medical practitioner

Posted January 4, 2017 9:52 am by Comments

Trekking is good for health- Medical practitioner

people trekking

A medical practitioner, Dr Bunmi Olufemi, of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) has said that trekking is good for health.

Winasbet.com

Olufemi said this in Ilorin on Wednesday, adding that trekking kept the body fit.

According to him, trekking is a great way to reduce stress and that it improves mental health, memory and functionality of the brain.

He said trekking built strong bones as it requires stretching, jumping, climbing and dodging at several intervals which helped in making the bone strong.

” Trekking helps to achieve excellent muscle strength. It leads to exercising of each and every muscle in the body thereby making the body flexible and the muscles agile.

” I always advise anybody above thirty years of age to always engage in trekking as it helps to build and achieve excellent muscle,” he said.

The Medical Doctor also said that physical activities being engaged in the process of trekking tour helped to shed unwanted fat and water weight.

” Climbing, dodging around boulders and lights runs and sprints is common, while trekking tour leads to weight loss,” he said.

He, therefore, advised both old and young people to always engage in trekking, saying it was the best exercise for the body as it placed the muscles at alert and promoted effective functioning of the brain.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Zakzakky: Coalition wants trekking to Abuja stopped Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism, CATE, has warned that members of the Shiite sect also known as Islamic Movement in...
  2. More Trekking! Two Men are Walking from Ikot Ekpene to Uyo In Honour of Gov. Akpabio & Gov-Elect Emmanuel The trekking continues! Two individuals named Peter Ukeme and Ekong Ridd are reportedly trekking from Ikot Ekpene to Uyo, Akwa...
  3. Funnyman Bovi Criticizes Trekking Trend First it was Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde that criticized the trekkers. And now, comedian Bovi is also expressing his...
  4. Expert warns against delayed treatment on muscle pulls Mrs Nkechi Anthony, Chief Nurse, with a private hospital, Abuja, has warned against delayed treatment of strains and muscle pulls....
  5. Ifako/Ijaiye residents resort to trekking over restrictions ifako-ijaiye-bye-election Residents of Iju-Ishaga, Ogba, Agege and Ifako/Ijaiye areas on Saturday resorted to trekking due to partial road restrictions resulting...
  6. Tips on how to relief muscle cramps Tips on healthy living By Sarah Akinlose Muscle cramps can be best described as a  mild twitches, painful, cramps typically...
  7. Buhari’s Aide Advises Trekkers to Pray Instead of Trekking Alhaji Mohammed Shehu, an aide to President-elect Muhammadu Buhari has advised youths to pray instead of trekking for the incoming...
  8. Photo Of Facebook Founder, Zuckerberg, Trekking In Yaba. See Hilarious Comments The Facebook founder arrived Nigeria this afternoon unannounced and his first stop was at Co-creation Hub in Yaba. and he...
  9. More Trekking! Man Walks from Aba to Nsukka to Honour Enugu Governor-Elect If you thought the trekking trend would end soon, you thought wrong! We have yet another trekker in the house....
  10. Trekking Gone Wrong Part 2: Three Men Walk, Ride Bicycle to Yola in Honour of Atiku & Get Stranded The trekking trend appears to have gone awry. A few days ago, BN brought you the news that a man...

< YOHAIG home