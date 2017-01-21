Trending: Fashola under fire over 3rd Mainland Bridge repair

Posted January 21, 2017 5:52 pm by Comments

Trending: Fashola under fire over 3rd Mainland Bridge repair

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN

Motorists plying the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos have been attacking the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola over the ongoing repair works on the bridge.

Many of them have taken to the social media to vent their anger at Fashola over the long hours they spent on the bridge before getting to their destinations.

Some of them accused the minister of insensitivity by not informing them earlier of government’s intention to commence repair works on the bridge.

Following the ongoing repair works on the bridge, a twitter user, @Miz hazy complained that she spent nine hours on the bridge on Friday.

Another twitted: ”Na wao, this Fashola man no send us o. which kind suffering be dis.”

Majority of them called on the minister and his team to complete the repairs quickly so that they could carry on their activities without delay.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge Below are photos of Hon.Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN during an inspection tour of the rehabilitation...
  2. Traffic on 3rd Mainland Bridge: Nigerians lash out at Fashola over unannounced repairs The past week saw an unprecedented and unexpected rise in the traffic on Third Mainland Bridge. Repair works are going...
  3. FG Begins The Repair Of Apapa-Ijora Bridge In Lagos (Photos) federal government of Nigeria has Begin the repair works on the bad Apapa-Ijora bridge, in Lagos. Babatunde Fashola, minister of...
  4. Fashola Guarantees Completion Of Second Niger Bridge The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has restated the commitment of the Federal Government to the...
  5. Bridge collapse: Senate invites Fashola The Senate on Wednesday passed a resolution inviting the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, to brief...
  6. FG’ll complete 2nd Niger Bridge —Fashola MINISTER of Power, Work and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, yesterday restated Federal Government’s determination to continue the second Niger...
  7. 2nd Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway & More | “Super Minister” Fashola reveals Immediate Plans for Nigeria He is being called “Super Minister” due to his portfolio which covers Power, Works and Housing. Former Governor of Lagos...
  8. Ex Minister, Chidoka Osita Commends Fashola For Fixing Road After He Complained (Pic) The former Minister of Aviation used his twitter handle to commend the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola...
  9. Fashola Inspects Failed Portion Of Apapa-Ijora Bridge In Lagos (Photos) Hon Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (middle), Federal Controller of Works, Engr. Godwin Eke (right)...
  10. FG approves work on second Niger Bridge The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved continuation of work on the second Niger Bridge. It also approved emergency...

< YOHAIG home