United move 5th after 2-0 win over Watford

Manchester United moved one point behind fourth-placed Manchester City as Anthony Martial marked his return with a goal and an assist in a victory over Watford.

United, now unbeaten in their past 16 Premier League games, took the lead when Martial set up Juan Mata to finish from close range.

Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes then made fine saves to deny Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But Martial made sure United signed off with a victory in their final league game for three weeks when he fired home after a driving run.

