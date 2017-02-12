Valentine: Nigerians warned against wild celebration

Pastor Charles Abiola of Christ land Ministry, Sango ,Ilorin, has warned Nigerians against wild celebration of Valentine on February 14.

Abiola gave the warning on Sunday in Ilorin.

He said the country’s present situation did not demand elaborate celebration.

He said Valentine should be a time to celebrate the loved ones, but in Nigeria’s situation, it should be on a low key as things were not working well as expected of the country.

” Nigeria is facing an economic downturn and many things are wrong with the country. We should rather celebrate our loved ones in form of sober reflection.

” Every Nigerian should know this is not the time to make merry, rather we should use the opportunity to pray to God for divine intervention,” he said.

He advised the youth not to over celebrate as they had turned valentine to a day to practise immoral things and get out of control by engaging in adultery, drinking and smoking different kinds of hard drugs.

The pastor advised parents, pastors and imams to warn their children and followers against flirting around on valentine day and do things in Godly way.

The cleric said St. Valentine was known to be a ‘philanthropist’ and a lover of everybody around him and therefore, deserved his famous hype from every path of the world, saying February 14 date was widely celebrated in the world.