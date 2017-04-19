War: Police invade Ishawo Creeks, demolish militants hideouts, arrest 13
Security operatives from the Lagos State Police Command deployed to the riverine area of the Ishawo Community in Ikorodu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Wednesday began total demolition of illegal waterfront shanties within the creeks where criminal elements hibernate to perpetrate their nefarious activities.
