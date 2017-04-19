War: Police invade Ishawo Creeks, demolish militants hideouts, arrest 13

Posted April 19, 2017 8:52 pm by Comments

Security operatives from the Lagos State Police Command deployed to the riverine area of the Ishawo Community in Ikorodu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Wednesday began total demolition of illegal waterfront shanties within the creeks where criminal elements hibernate to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

The post War: Police invade Ishawo Creeks, demolish militants hideouts, arrest 13 appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Pictures: Police invade militants hideouts at Ishawo Creeks Gun trotting police men and other security outfits have invaded militants’ hideouts at Ishawo Creeks in a battle to drive...
  2. Police Demolish Criminal Hideouts In Ishawo Creeks Police Demolish Criminal Hideouts In Ishawo CreeksApril 19, 2017 aplus Announcement, Security 0 0Security operatives from the Lagos State Police...
  3. Ishawo Killings: Lagos vows to go after militants The Lagos State Government on Sunday commiserated with the families of four police officers and one army captain that died...
  4. Arepo, Ishawo bombardment: Palpable fear as security operatives restrain IGP from creeks By Ifeanyi Okolie & Angela Okpe Lagos — DESpite last weeks bombardment of Arepo and Ikorodu creeks, the area remains impregnable as...
  5. Militants return to Ishawo, kill four policemen, one army captain Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni • Lagos commiserates with police, families, vows to go after culprits Again, some...
  6. Bandits invade Enugu as police arrest 2, kill 1 Two suspected armed bandits were on Wednesday arrested while one was killed during a gun duel with operatives of the...
  7. Pandemonium as Niger Delta militants invade Lagos community lagos—There was pandemonium yesterday at Ewedogbon area of Totowu, a riverine community in Ishuti, Igando, old Alimosho Local Government Area,...
  8. Pipelines bombings: Soldiers invade Gbaramatu in search of militants SOLDIERS, last night, invaded Okpelama community, Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State, in search of militants,...
  9. Death in Imushin: Niger Delta militants want to invade Ogun — CP Following the killing of no fewer than 15 persons in Ogun State allegedly by suspected militants from the Niger Delta...
  10. Militants invade Ogun/Lagos communities, 30 feared killed Exactly a week after some suspected militants killed no fewer than fifteen persons in Ogijo area of Ogun State, about...

< YOHAIG home