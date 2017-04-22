We want mutual trust from Nigeria — China
Posted April 22, 2017 8:52 am by admin Comments
The Government of the People’s Republic of China(PRC), on Friday said that it would need more commitment and mutual trust from Nigeria, to be able strengthen its win-win cooperation with Nigeria.
The post We want mutual trust from Nigeria — China appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Anti-graft war: Nigeria signs Mutual Legal Agreement with Swiss Federation President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-graft war has received yet another boost with the signing of a mutual legal assistance agreement on...
- China partners Nigeria on housing, power, others China’s One Belt- One Road Initiative delegation to Nigeria has disclosed that the interest to partner with the Federal government...
- China restates commitment to peaceful relations with US The Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), on Thursday, restated its commitment to strengthening peaceful diplomatic relations with...
- China reiterates commitment to support Nigeria’s military China has reiterated its commitment to support Nigeria in its quest to safeguard peace and stability in the country and...
- China gives conditions for Nigeria to receive more assistance Prof. Zhang Yong-Peng, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences(CASS), in Beijing, China on Tuesday said that...
- Beijing Criticises Pentagon Report On Chinese Military As Damaging Trust China condemned the U.S. Defense Department’s annual report on the Chinese military on Sunday, calling it deliberate distortion that has...
- Volume of Trade Between Nigeria & China Reaches N38 Trillion The Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Liu Kan, says the volume of trade between Nigeria and...
- Time For Nigeria, U.S To Deepen Relationship Based On Trust – Osinbajo Nigeria’s Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, says the time has come for both Nigeria and the United States to deepen the...
- Experts want Nigeria to benefit more from relationship with China Participants at a two-day international conference on China-Nigeria relations holding in Kaduna, have decried the imbalance in Nigeria’s relations with...
- France, China pledge military, economic cooperation with Nigeria Gu Xiaojie and Prof Yemi Osinbajo The French and Chinese governments on Friday pledged to extend the level of military...
What do you think?