We’ll take Lagos to next level in 2017-Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday thanked Lagosians for the massive support given to his administration in the outgoing year, assuring that he would work assiduously to ensure that the State is taken to the next pedestal in 2017, especially in the area of physical and social infrastructural development.

The Governor, in his New Year Message to Lagosians released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said the State Government has earmarked several developmental projects which it intends to undertake in 2017, restating that he remains totally committed to his promise to deliver a vibrant, non-discriminatory, clean, prosperous and safer Lagos.

He said while the State witnessed significant improvements in its performance indices due to the massive investment on its tripod of Security, Infrastructure and Job Opportunities in 2016, more emphasis will be placed on sustaining the growth in 2017 through people-oriented programmes and policies which cut across education, health, agriculture, housing, tourism, environment, among others.

“In 2017, we shall carry out fundamental reforms on all our modes of transportation – Roads, Water and the Walkways. In this wise, an integrated transport management system is a priority.

“The State Government will embark on the Urbanisation of the Marina axis, Waterways Channelization, establishment of more Parks and Gardens as well as the Community Sports Centres and Stadiums in different locations across the State,” he said.

The Governor, however, urged Lagosians to continue to cooperate with his administration, especially in the area of prompt payment of taxes, while charging them to continue to keep the peace saying that it is only in an atmosphere of peace and stability that meaningful projects and programmes can be carried out.

While wishing Lagosians a prosperous and more fulfilling New Year, the Governor assured that the government would continue to judiciously distribute the State’s commonwealth and ensure that the ongoing social and infrastructural development gets to every part of the metropolis, adding that as the State prepares to celebrate the Golden Anniversary of its creation, all hands must be on deck to ensure that the prosperity of the past five decades is sustained.

“I promised Lagosians a government of inclusion, I do not intend to renege on that promise. We would continue to work 24 hours round the clock to deliver on our promise to ensure a Lagos that works for all,” Governor Ambode said.

