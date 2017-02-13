Why I pleaded guilty to money laundering in London – Ibori

Ibori and members of his family during the thanksgiving service

Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori said that he was not guilty of the charges for which he was convicted and jailed by a London court.

Ibori who was recently released after completing half of 13 years imprisonment, disclosed this during a thanksgiving service held in his honour at First Baptist Church, Oghara.

The former governor who spoke in Urhobo language while giving his speech, said that he pleaded guilty in order to regain his freedom.

He disclosed that when he was being taken out of the country through the river, at a point where he changed his clothes, he knew he will go and return back safely to meet his people.

In his sermon, the officiating minister, Archbishop Goddowell Awomakpa, described Ibori as a gift of God.

He compared Ibori to great men of God in the Bible, like Jesus Christ, Moses, Joseph, Samson, Paul, Jonah, amongst others, who suffered tribulations in the course of their duty to God.

Awomakpa said the travails of Ibori stermed from his service of upliftment and empowerment of humanity.

The cleric who prayed for good health and long life for Ibori, also prayed for the growth of Delta State and for the unity of Nigeria.

Dignitaries present at the thanksgiving service included the past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, Chief Benjamin Elie (Deputy Governor to Ibori) and top members of PDP in the state.

Also present were top traditional rulers from the state.

