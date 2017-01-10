Woman inserts peppered broom in boy’s private part

One Mrs Bassey has been arrested for allegedly inserting a stick of broom dipped in pepper into the private parts of a boy identified as Promise, in Ebute-Meta, Lagos State.

Bassey had accused the victim, who was her nephew, of stealing N2,000. Forcing him to confess to the crime, the mother of four allegedly resorted to the extreme measure.

Neighbours, who had reportedly observed the continuous abuse of Promise, reported the case to the police. Promise was taken to a hospital, where the stick of broom was removed.

A neighbour said Promise had been living with Bassey on Ashaka Street for the past five years, adding that his parents were late and was withdrawn from school immediately his mother died. Since that time, she turned him into an errand boy. Punchng reports

Meanwhile, officials of the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender have taken the victim to a government shelter.

