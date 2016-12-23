10 places to visit in Nigeria during Christmas holidays
Posted December 23, 2016 9:47 am by admin Comments
If you are planning on a family vacation or picnic this Christmas, there are amazing places to go.
The post 10 places to visit in Nigeria during Christmas holidays appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Ariyike Akinbobola Highlights the 5 types of People you will Encounter during the Christmas Holidays in Nigeria | Watch Media personality Ariyike Akinbobola is out with her vlog of the week and in it she highlights the 5 types...
- Merry Christmas everyone and happy holidays! The most magical time of the year is here! Merry Christmas LIB readers and everyone else. May this Christmas bring...
- Christmas: Federal High Courts to commence holidays, December 21 The court will resume sitting in all judicial divisions on Monday, January 9, 2017. The post Christmas: Federal High Courts...
- Dec. 25, 26, Jan. 1 are holidays The Federal Government last night declared December 25 and 26 as public holidays to mark Christmas. New Year’s Day January...
- Temple Muse Kicks Off the Holidays with Chic Guests at their Annual Christmas Party! Temple Muse kicked off the holiday celebrations with their chic and stylish Christmas party at their store. Themed “Wish Upon A...
- Nigeria declares July 5, 6 public holidays Minister Dambazau urges Nigerians to support President Buhari’s mission of bequeathing to the nation an enduring political legacy. The post...
- Nigeria one of world’s worst places to do business — World Bank Nigeria improved one step in ranking from last year. The post Nigeria one of world’s worst places to do business...
- FG Declares 26th, 27th December And 2nd January Public Holidays The Federal Government has declared Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th December, 2016 as public holidays to mark the Christmas and...
- South African President, Jacob Zuma, to visit Nigeria Mr. Zuma is expected to visit Nigeria from March 8 to 9. The post South African President, Jacob Zuma, to...
- FG declares Dec 24, 25, 28 public holidays NAN The Federal Government has declared December 24, 25 and 28 public holidays to mark Maulud Nabiy, Christmas Day and...
What do you think?