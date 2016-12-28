1,237 Nigerians stopped from entering Germany
Posted December 28, 2016 9:47 am by admin Comments
Scores of Nigerians travel out of the country daily illegally seeking greener pastures in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.
The post 1,237 Nigerians stopped from entering Germany appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Checking illegal migration to Europe Recently, the European Union (EU) raised alarm at the number of Nigerians illegally migrating to Europe. Available statistics show that...
- Buhari arrives Germany with Nigeria’s “wish list” “These development issues, many and varied as they are, touch on the economy, combating corruption…” The post Buhari arrives Germany...
- 1000 MASSOB marchers searched, stopped from entering town No fewer than a thousand members of separatist group Movement of Actualization Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) were detained on Tuesday...
- A Nigerian migrant in Germany says he is being stopped by Police ‘on every corner’ Germans are worried about the number of asylum seekers who have been allowed into the country following incidents of sexual...
- We stopped Shekau from disrupting 2015 elections – Dasuki Mr. Dasuki says the Jonathan administration facilitated the acquisition of massive weapons in the last one year The post We...
- Nigerians react after Buhari refers to Germany as West Germany and their Chancellor as president Michelle During a press briefing in Abuja yesterday June 11th immediately after the Lake Chad commission meeting, president Buhari referred to...
- ECOWAS, Germany to consolidate progress in W’African integration The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Federal Republic of Germany are to consolidate the progress made...
- Asylum Seeker Blows Himself Up In Germany 15 people have been injured after a failed Syrian asylum seeker blew himself up with a backpack bomb near a...
- Germany Boosts Aid To U.N. In Africa To Deter Europe-Bound Migration Germany on Monday pledged a 61-million-euro ($ 67.44 million) hike in funding for U.N. relief operations in Africa so that...
- Police uncover fake embassy in Lagos The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of Lagos State Police Command, has discovered fake embassy operating in Lagos where many innocent...
What do you think?