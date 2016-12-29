Abia Assembly impeaches Speaker
Posted December 29, 2016 9:47 pm by admin Comments
A new speaker was elected Thursday.
The post Abia Assembly impeaches Speaker appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Kebbi House Of Assembly Impeaches Speaker, Appoints Jega The Kebbi State House of Assembly Speaker, Honourable Hassan Muhammad Shalla, has been impeached for alleged breach of trust and...
- Kogi Assembly impeaches Speaker, elects new officers Success Nwogu and Gbenga Odogun The Kogi State House of Assembly on Thursday impeached the Speaker, Alhaji Jimoh Lawal, and...
- Abia House Of Assembly Speaker Impeached The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Martins Azubuike, has been impeached. A new Speaker, Honourable Kennedy Njoku,...
- Ondo State House of Assembly impeaches female speaker for Drunkenness, Arrogance & more The drama in the Nigerian political sphere is second to none in the world. This morning, Speaker of the Ondo...
- Niger Assembly impeaches speaker, elects Kawu …My impeachment, warning signal -Usman Niger State House of Assembly yesterday impeached its Speaker, Alhaji Adamu Usman, and elected Alhaji...
- Abia Assembly suspends Minority Leader for opposing N30billion loan Mr. Oba had explained that he and his colleagues withdrew support for the facility “because members were deceived by Speaker...
- Abia Assembly approves 17 LG transition c’ttees The Abia State House of Assembly has approved the request of the state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the re-appointment...
- Taraba House of Assembly finally elects new Speaker The Taraba State House of Assembly on Thursday elected Mr. Mark Useni, a member representing Takum II state constituency, as...
- Five-member Kogi assembly impeach speaker The crisis rocking the Kogi State House of Assembly Tuesday took another turn as the Speaker, Momohjimoh Lawal was removed...
- Garba elected Speaker of Jigawa Assembly Alhaji Idris Garba, member representing Jahun Constituency in Jigawa House of Assembly, has emerged the new Speaker of the sixth...
What do you think?