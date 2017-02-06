Abuja council workers unpaid for four months
Posted February 6, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
Some of the workers were last paid in October.
The post Abuja council workers unpaid for four months appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Bayelsa LG workers shut council secretariat over unpaid salaries Workers of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, yesterday, shut down and sealed off the council secretariat complex over alleged...
- Ondo workers unpaid for 3 months yet govt lavished millions on party Workers say payment of workers’ salaries should be government’s priority. The post Ondo workers unpaid for 3 months yet govt...
- Unpaid for months, ThisDay workers serve strike notice In 2015, headquarters staff protested non payment of their salaries and non-remittance of staff personal income tax, pension, cooperative deductions...
- Abuja commuters stranded as mass transit workers strike over 5-month unpaid salary The strike has nearly crippled public transport system in the federal capital, with commuters paying exorbitant rates to private operators....
- Abia Health Workers Protest Over Unpaid 6 Months Salaries Abia State health workers have locked the gate leading into their premises to protest the non payment of their six...
- Oyo State workers issue 7-day ultimatum over 5 months unpaid salaries Organised labour in Oyo State has issued a 7-day ultimatum to Oyo State Government to settle over five months arrears...
- 17 months unpaid salaries: AIT workers shut down Benin station Workers of DAAR Communications Limited, owners of African Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power FM station in Benin, the Edo...
- Unpaid Salaries: Ebonyi workers to commence strike July 21 The workers said the governor reneged on verbal promises he made on workers’ salaries. The post Unpaid Salaries: Ebonyi workers...
- Bayelsa: Council chairmen, workers clash over unpaid salaries Local government workers in Bayelsa State are at war with their eight council chairmen over arrears of unpaid salaries. It...
- Unpaid workers shut down Bayelsa LG secretariats Some local government secretariats in Bayelsa State were Monday shut down by aggrieved workers who protested many months of unpaid...
What do you think?