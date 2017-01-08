Adamawa attacks occurred despite my peace initiatives, Governor Jibrilla says
Posted January 8, 2017 9:47 pm by admin Comments
The governor ordered security agencies to deal with the perpetrators.
The post Adamawa attacks occurred despite my peace initiatives, Governor Jibrilla says appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Adamawa APC Crisis: Nyako attacks Governor Jibrilla “The governor seems to indulge in shadow boxing.” The post Adamawa APC Crisis: Nyako attacks Governor Jibrilla appeared first on...
- Adamawa IDPs Celebrate Eid-el-Kabir With Governor Jibrilla As Muslims all over the world celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festivities with pomp and pageantry, lots of food to eat and...
- NBA to Jibrilla: Ensure autonomy of Adamawa judiciary The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Yola Branch, has urged Governor Bindow Jibrilla of Adamawa to respect court judgment that affirmed...
- Fall of Sambisa Forest: Boko Haram fighters penetrating Adamawa communities – Governor Jibrilla The Adamawa State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla, has alleged that Boko Haram fighters fleeing Sambisa Forest are attempting to infiltrate...
- EFCC arrests chief of staff to Adamawa governor Mr. Jimeta also served as chief of staff to former Governor Murtala Nyako. The post EFCC arrests chief of staff...
- X-raying Jibrilla Bindow’s unmatched infrastructural depth in Adamawa To any professional civil engineer, roads construction can be in categories due to the demographic or terrains nature of the...
- Adamawa governor bans allocation of fertiliser to politicians Gov. Muhammadu Jibrilla of Adamawa said on Saturday that the era of allocating fertiliser to politicians was over in the...
- Adamawa to partner PCRC on peace Gov. Muhammadu Jibrilla of Adamawa said his administration is committed to partnering with the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in...
- Adamawa to intensify prayers, state policing to forestall Boko Haram attacks Traditional rulers at all levels would be involved in the process of community policing. The post Adamawa to intensify prayers,...
- At Least Four Dead In Adamawa Markets Suicide Attacks At least four persons have been killed when two suicide bombers detonated their explosive devices at two different markets in...
What do you think?