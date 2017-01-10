Adamawa herdsmen attack: 2 missing police officers found dead
Posted January 10, 2017 1:47 am by admin Comments
A total of five police officers have now been confirmed killed in the attack.
The post Adamawa herdsmen attack: 2 missing police officers found dead appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- 10 months after, 27 police officers missing in Gwoza “not dead” — IG The Police say the officers could only be declared dead after a certain period. The post 10 months after, 27...
- 3 police officers killed, two missing as armed men attack Adamawa The attack happened in Demsa Local Government Area. The post 3 police officers killed, two missing as armed men attack...
- Three Policemen, Others killed In Adamawa Herdsmen Attack Three communities in Adamawa state, have been thrown into mourning following an attack by herdsmen which has led to the...
- Herdsmen kill policeman, 2 others missing in Adamawa Suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed a police Sergeant simply identified as Aminu, while two others have been declared missing in...
- EXCLUSIVE: How suspected Fulani herdsmen killed Police DPO – Adamawa CP Heavily armed herdsmen on Sunday killed over 30 persons in Girei Local Government Area, including the DPO. The post EXCLUSIVE:...
- Borno bombers kill eight, missing Adamawa cops found dead Kayode Idowu and Hindi Livinus Residents of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, are now living in fear of suicide attacks...
- Herdsmen Attack: Adamawa community seeks divine intervention Adamawa state within three months recorded eight clashes between farmers and herdsmen during which scores were killed. The post Herdsmen...
- 15 Feared Dead As Farmers, Herdsmen Clash In Adamawa Fifteen persons are feared dead and several others injured following a clash between herdsmen and farmers in Kodomun village of...
- Herdsmen attack: Family tasks police on missing man, others The family of Evangelist Martins Oko-Oboh has called on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in the country to...
- Many killed as Fulani herdsmen attack Adamawa communities Jude Owuamanam, Jos Many people are feared dead and many others wounded as Fulani herdsmen in the early hours of...
What do you think?