AFCON 2017: Ghana set up semi-final clash with Cameroon
Posted January 30, 2017 1:47 am by admin Comments
The Ayew brothers scored both goals for Ghana.
The post AFCON 2017: Ghana set up semi-final clash with Cameroon appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- AFCON 2017: Cameroon beats Senegal to semi final ticket Senegal has yet to win AFCON. The post AFCON 2017: Cameroon beats Senegal to semi final ticket appeared first on...
- AFCON:Ghana advances into semi-finals The Black Stars of Ghana have won 2-1 to book their spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing African Cup...
- Ghana Faces Ivory Coast In AFCON Final, Crowd Trouble Mars Semi Final Ghana would be facing Ivory Coast in the final of the 2015 African Cup of Nations after securing a 3-0...
- AFCON 2017: Ghana beat Mali 1-0, qualifies for quarter-final Asamoah Gyan’s 21st minute goal vaulted Ghana into the quarter-finals of the 2017 AFCON in Gabon as the Black Stars...
- AFCON 2017: Egypt claim last quarter final ticket For Ghana, they will be facing DR Congo in the other quarter final clash. The post AFCON 2017: Egypt claim...
- AFCON 2017: Ayew gives Ghana narrow win over Uganda Andre Ayew converted a first-half penalty as Ghana started their latest bid to reclaim the Africa Cup of Nations title...
- Andre Ayew now Ghana’s joint top scorer in AFCON tournaments with Asamoah Gyan and Osei Kofi West Ham United and Ghana striker Andre Ayew is now Ghana’s joint top scorer in AFCON tournaments, leveling up with Asamoah...
- AFCON 2017: Ghana needs luck to win in Gabon –Renard Morocco head coach, Herve Renard claimed Ghana need a bit of luck to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations despite...
- AFCON 2017 quarter-final fixtures Following are the quarter-final pairings at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon, after the conclusion of the...
- AFCON: DR Congo, Ghana set for final eight showdown The Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana will battle for a place in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals...
What do you think?