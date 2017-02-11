Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria
Posted February 11, 2017 9:47 pm by admin Comments
Mrs. Buhari arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 3:15.
The post Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Lesser Hajj: I prayed for Nigeria, leaders – Aisha Buhari The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Saturday in Abuja prayed for peace, stability and progress of Nigeria....
- IMF chief arrives in Nigeria for talks with Buhari, others Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms. Christine Lagarde, yesterday arrived in Nigeria on a four-day official visit. Ms. ...
- Buhari returns, says I’m fit President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday returned to Abuja after observing 14 days medical vacation in London. Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo...
- Nigeria must cherish, nurture strong family values – Aisha Buhari “Poverty, crime and declining school performance are some of the challenges a country could face when families are not cohesive.”...
- Photos: Aisha Buhari Back To Nigeria After Saudi Arabia Trip Aisha Buhari, wife of the President has returned to Nigeria from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia where she performed Umrah...
- Buhari returns from vacation, says I’m fit to resume work President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday arrived Abuja from London after his medical vacation abroad saying that he is fit and well...
- I may not support Buhari’s re-election in 2019, Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha warns “If things continue like this up to 2019, I will not go out and campaign again and ask any woman...
- Buhari Returns To Nigeria After 10 Days Vacation In London President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria on Sunday after 10 days official vacation in London. He arrived in Abuja, the...
- What Aisha Buhari told BBC – INTERVIEW PREMIUM TIMES has obtained an audio of the interview granted by the first lady to the BBC. The post What...
- President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Daura After Sallah Celebration (Video) President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a five day private visit to his native home of Daura, katsina...
What do you think?