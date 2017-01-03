Akwa Ibom Church collapse: Panel orders release of Engineer
Posted January 3, 2017 9:47 pm by admin Comments
The panel is investigating the collapse that killed at least 26 people.
The post Akwa Ibom Church collapse: Panel orders release of Engineer appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- 50 die in Akwa Ibom church collapse – witnesses Not less than 50 people died when a church collapsed in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom, earlier today, eyewitnesses...
- Dogara commiserates with Akwa Ibom over church collapse …Tasks Muslims on Prayers for the Nation Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the...
- Church Collapse: APC, Oyegun Commiserates with Gov. Udom, Akwa- Ibom People The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has commiserated with the Akwa Ibom governor, Udom...
- Church collapse: A’Ibom governor orders arrest of contractors Tunde Odesola, Etim Ekpimah, Leke Baiyewu, Ramon Oladimeji and Alexander Okere The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has ordered...
- Church collapse: Akwa Ibom to issue certificates of safety on public buildings Against the backdrop of last Saturday’s church collapse in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Government has promised to issue certificates...
- Akwa Ibom to probe collapse of Church building Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has said he would set up a high power commission of inquiry into the...
- See Photos Of Sen Akpabio Consoling Akwa Ibom Gov Over Church Building Collapse Today, former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, paid a condolence visit to the current Governor of Akwa...
- NSE, SON Launch Investigation Into Akwa Ibom Building Collapse The special committee set up by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has begun investigation into the collapse of Reigners...
- Two Killed In Akwa Ibom Market Wall Collapse Two persons were killed on Monday in Akwa Ibom State by the wall of a building in a popular Urua...
- Akwa Ibom govt. won’t allow NSE, SON investigate church building collapse The state government said its own investigation will be thorough. The post Akwa Ibom govt. won’t allow NSE, SON investigate...
What do you think?