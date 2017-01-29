APC wins Etsako Reps by-election in Edo

APC wins Etsako Reps by-election in Edo

Edo state map

Mr. Oghuma emerged winner with 39,876 votes to defeat the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Jude Imagwe, who polled 18,193 votes.

