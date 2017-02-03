AU bars EU from negotiating with individual African country
Posted February 3, 2017 9:47 pm by admin Comments
Member EU countries can negotiate with member African countries.
The post AU bars EU from negotiating with individual African country appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- New NNPC GMD, Kachikwu, bars congratulatory adverts from well-wishers Mr. Kachikwu says his appointment is a serious national assignment and that he should not be distracted with congratulatory messages...
- Place country above self, Buhari tells African leaders President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday urged African leaders to place the interests of their countries above narrow personal interests. He...
- An African country can win World Cup, says Siasia Rio de Janeiro – Samson Siasia, coach of Nigeria’s Dream Team IV, has predicted that an African country can in...
- We won’t allow any individual or group to undermine our sovereignty – COAS The Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, on Saturday said no individual or group would be...
- Negotiating With Boko Haram AS long as the objectives are to rescue the over 200 Chibok girls who have been in the captivity of...
- Nigeria says would welcome U.N. help in negotiating schoolgirls’ release TVC NEWS Nigeria’s president said on Thursday he would be open to U.N. bodies coming in to act as intermediaries...
- PREMIUM TIMES journalists nominated for CNN African Journalists Awards The nomination of our reporters for the CNN award came a few weeks after two PREMIUM TIMES journalists, dominated the...
- BREAKING: African Games: Nigerian Power lifter set new World Record in Congo Nearly 100 athletes from 20 countries are competing in the IPC Powerlifting event as part of the 2015 All African...
- ‘Adamawa, poorest West African country’ Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Mijinyawa, on Wednesday, complained on the level of infrastructure stagnant in...
- Coalition warns FG against negotiating with Boko Haram The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has advised the Federal Government not to negotiate with the Boko Haram. The...
What do you think?