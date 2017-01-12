Boko Haram: Borno bans bars, brothels, tricycles
Posted January 12, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
The government also banned illegal motor parks as well chemical and patent medicine stores.
The post Boko Haram: Borno bans bars, brothels, tricycles appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Army bans use of Horses in Borno after Boko Haram attacks Nigeria’s military has banned the use of horses in the northeastern state of Borno to stop deadly raids by Boko...
- Boko Haram: Army bans use of horses in Borno The 7 Division Nigerian Army in Maiduguri has called on the general public especially traditional rulers in Borno State to...
- Boko Haram: Borno bans sale of dried meat in Maiduguri The government also suspends importation of cattle into Maiduguri for two weeks. The post Boko Haram: Borno bans sale of...
- Borno Bans Sale Of Dried Meat In Maiduguri Due To Boko Haram Activities The Borno Government today banned the sale of dried meat in order to curtail the activities of Boko Haram terrorists...
- Borno govt bans prostitution, sale of alcohol, military barracks exempted As part of its efforts to curtail criminality and social vices, the Borno State government has announced the ban on...
- Flushed from Sambisa forest, Boko Haram raids border Borno communities Residents of Borno say Boko Haram militants are on a rampage. The post Flushed from Sambisa forest, Boko Haram raids...
- Boko Haram: El-Rufa’i bans street begging, hawking The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday banned any form of street begging and hawking in the state. A statement signed...
- ?Nigerian troops kill ‘notorious’ Boko Haram chieftain, members in Borno — Army ?The army says its troop recovered several weapons from Boko Haram during the operation. The post ?Nigerian troops kill ‘notorious’...
- Boko Haram attacks Borno communities, kills 22 villagers A leader of the Boko Haram was also reportedly arrested by local vigilante. The post Boko Haram attacks Borno communities,...
- Boko Haram kills five in Borno, 30 in Cameroun Borno State and neighbouring Cameroun have continued to be under heavy attacks from suspected members of the Boko Haram, killing...
What do you think?