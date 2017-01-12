Buhari admits Boko Haram not defeated until Chibok girls, others are rescued
Posted January 12, 2017 5:47 pm by admin Comments
The president writes Pakistani child rights activist, Malala Yousafzai.
The post Buhari admits Boko Haram not defeated until Chibok girls, others are rescued appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- 21 Chibok Girls Rescued From Boko Haram Clutches The spokesman for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, has tweeted confirmation of the Chibok girls’ release saying 21 of the girls...
- 100 Days: Chibok girls still missing as Buhari tackles Boko Haram insurgency There has been no clear indication that the government even knows where the girls are at present. The post 100...
- Chibok girls: We’ll negotiate with genuine Boko Haram leaders – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday insisted his administration will negotiate with Boko Haram on the abducted Chibok girls if the...
- Boko Haram agreed to swap Chibok girls with arrested bomb expert — Buhari Mr. Buhari says government will not accept such demand The post Boko Haram agreed to swap Chibok girls with arrested...
- Boko Haram leaders can help Nigeria reclaim Chibok girls – Buhari “There are people who are claiming to be leaders of Boko Haram. They will help us to recover the Chibok...
- Chibok girls’ release: FG ready to discuss with Boko Haram- Buhari . Says, `If they do not want to talk to us directly, let them pick an internationally recognised NGO ....
- Chibok girls: I’m ready to negotiate with real Boko Haram leaders- Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to negotiate the release of the Chibok girls with credible leaders of the Boko Haram....
- Chibok girls: Boko Haram insincere – Lai Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says Chibok girls have not yet been rescued because Boko Haram keeps changing...
- Buhari promise on Chibok girls’ rescue: FG should not negotiate with Boko Haram – Ejiofor, President Muhammadu Buhari, during his visit to the United States (US), last week, revealed his willingness to negotiate with Boko...
- Chibok Girls: Buhari gives condition for continued negotiation with Boko Haram The Nigerian leader also lamented the high number of internally displaced persons. The post Chibok Girls: Buhari gives condition for...
What do you think?