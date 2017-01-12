Buhari drops Mamora, Ooni’s brother from new ambassadorial list (FULL LIST)
Posted January 12, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
George Oguntade, a retired Supreme Court Judge, was also removed from the list.
The post Buhari drops Mamora, Ooni’s brother from new ambassadorial list (FULL LIST) appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Buhari Removes Names Of Mamora, Bugaje And Tallen From New Ambassadorial List President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Dr....
- Ambassadorial recommendation: Mamora, Bugaje, Tallen others make list PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday forwarded a fresh list of 46 non-career Ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation as Ambassadors...
- Bugaje, Mamora, Tallen, make Buhari ambassadorial list President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the names for 46 persons to the senate for confirmation as non-career ambassadors. Some of...
- Full list of ambassadorial nominees sent by President Buhari to Senate The president submitted the list Thursday. The post Full list of ambassadorial nominees sent by President Buhari to Senate appeared...
- BREAKING: Buhari’s full Ambassadorial list President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday sent 46 names of non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation and approval. The names...
- Buhari names 46 ambassadorial nominees (FULL LIST) The names were sent to the Senate on Thursday. The post Buhari names 46 ambassadorial nominees (FULL LIST) appeared first...
- List of Ambassadorial Nominees sent by President Muhammadu Buhari the Senate Here is the full list of Ambassadorial Nominees sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate for approval The post...
- Senate Receives Ambassadorial List From Buhari The Senate has received a list of 47 ambassadorial nominees from President Muhammadu Buhari. President of the Senate, Dr Bukola...
- AMBASSADORIAL LIST: APC chieftain flays Buhari over exclusion of Bayelsa AMBASSADORIAL LIST: APC chieftain flays Buhari over exclusion of Bayelsa The post AMBASSADORIAL LIST: APC chieftain flays Buhari over exclusion...
- BREAKING: Buhari sends ‘revised’ list of ambassadorial nominees to Senate President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a revised list of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for legislative approval. President...
What do you think?