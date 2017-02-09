Building collapse: Akwa Ibom govt to pull down multi-million Naira Redeemed Church
Posted February 9, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
The area in which the church is built is prone to landslide, the government says.
The post Building collapse: Akwa Ibom govt to pull down multi-million Naira Redeemed Church appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
