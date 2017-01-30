CAN won’t accompany Apostle Suleman to SSS – Official

Posted January 30, 2017 5:47 am by Comments

CAN won’t accompany Apostle Suleman to SSS – Official

Johnson Suleman, Founder Omega Fire Ministries

CAN, however, pledged total support for the controversial cleric.

The post CAN won’t accompany Apostle Suleman to SSS – Official appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian Pastor, Apostle Suleman Donates €2000 To Great Ormond Hospital, UK (Pics) According to a report by We Love Apostle Suleman,Apostle Suleman who is currently in UK donated €2000 to Great Ormond...
  2. Apostle Suleman to appear before DSS with 30 lawyers Olusola Fabiyi and Friday Olokor The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has formally been invited...
  3. El-Rufai should produce herdsmen he offered money – Apostle Suleman The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, on Sunday challenged the Federal Government to compel the Kaduna...
  4. Apostle Suleman Buys A Toyota For His Church Member (Photos) Nigerian pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman today blessed one of his church members with a Toyota car.The excited woman could be...
  5. I rejected private jet gift —Apostle Johnson Suleman The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Intervational, Apostle Johnson Suleman, who just ended the Johannesburg, South Africa, version of...
  6. Embassy official ‘ll accompany Ooni’s remains to Nigeria — Official More definitive proof that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade has joined his ancestors emerged on Tuesday morning, when...
  7. Kaduna’s anti- preaching bill is like fighting God – Apostle Suleman The President of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, last week, took his mission to Lagos where a crusade,...
  8. WATCH THIS11MINUTES VIDEO:My fight is with killer Fulani herdsmen, not with Muslims- Apostle Suleman says While reacting to his recent attempted arrested by DSS officials in Ekiti, Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson...
  9. Apostle Suleman allegedly prophesies,Yemi Osinbajo will face removal A prophet in his end of year prophesies said Muhammadu Buhari will be humbled in the coming year He further...
  10. Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep (Photos) Nigerian Pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman today blessed one of his pastors with N400,000 and a brand new Jeep. Check out...

< YOHAIG home