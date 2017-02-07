Controversy trails presidential directive to reinstate sacked power company manager
Posted February 7, 2017 9:47 am by admin Comments
The female General Manager was reportedly wrongly sacked
The post Controversy trails presidential directive to reinstate sacked power company manager appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Controversy trails FG’s special funds for states CONTROVERSY now trails the Federal Government’s bailout package for cash-strapped states as widely reported in the media yesterday. The post...
- Controversy Trails Rivers Election Violence Report Another controversy may be brewing in Rivers state following the recent report indicting several politicians including the All Progressives Congress...
- Controversy trails N1.3bn BVN fee for BDC transactions “The directive may lead hackers to invade the BDCs’ website with a view to securing their financial information including their...
- Controversy trails Ogun Government’s handling of abused 5-year-old girl “Ogun State Government has the money to pay. But we are yet to receive medical assessment.” The post Controversy trails...
- Controversy trails Mikel’s appointment as Team Nigeria captain The announcement by the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung that John Obi Mikel is captain of...
- Controversy trails alleged rape of woman by 4 OPC members Controversy is trailing the reported rape of a 30-year-old woman in Lagos by four members of Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, last...
- Controversy trails eviction of jetty operators The water transportation in Lagos seems to have suffered some setbacks following lingering crisis between Lagos State Water Authority, LASWA,...
- Controversy trails Nigerian government’s handling of appeals by “unjustly” dismissed soldiers The dismissed soldiers accused the Defense Minister of unlawful interference. The post Controversy trails Nigerian government’s handling of appeals by...
- Controversy Trails Sale Of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Quarters At Ikeja GRA 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Controversy Trails Sale Of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Quarters At Ikeja GRA 9 Minutes Ago...
- Court orders NNPC to reinstate sacked worker The NNPC agreed to reinstate Francis Johnson. The post Court orders NNPC to reinstate sacked worker appeared first on Premium...
What do you think?