Divorce: Court detains man for contempt, abduction of own children
Posted February 6, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
“It was the children that secretly informed their mother of their whereabouts through a phone call,”
The post Divorce: Court detains man for contempt, abduction of own children appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Michigan judge detains children for refusing lunch with their father A Michigan judge ordered three children 15, 10 and 9 years old be sent to a juvenile detention facility until...
- Again, SSS disobeys court order, detains ex-NSA, Dasuki despite bail order ?Mr. Dasuki is held at Kuje prison more than a week after a court granted him bail.? The post Again,...
- South African Govt to Face Contempt of Court Charges Over Bashir? An NGO is “strongly considering” bringing contempt of court charges against government officials for allowing President Omar al-Bashir to leave...
- Man in police custody for contempt of court It was double tragedy for a civil servant, Ebenezer Bankole Agbetuyi, who landed in police custody on Monday few minutes...
- Court strikes out Honeywell’s contempt charge against Ecobank The Federal High Court in Lagos Friday struck out a contempt charge filed against Ecobank Nigeria Limited by Honeywell Flour...
- Sex-starved housewife gets divorce The man said he was on “sex strike” and deliberately denied his wife sex. The post Sex-starved housewife gets divorce...
- Ecobank: Court rules on contempt suit Jan 15 A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Monday, heard a contempt charge filed against Ecobank Nigeria Limited by Honeywell Flour...
- Man accuses wife of converting from Islam, seeks divorce The wife broke down in tears on Thursday as the case came up in court. The post Man accuses wife...
- EFCC detains court bailiff in Lagos A bailiff of the Lagos Federal High Court, Mr. Lawal Jimoh has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission...
- My wife starves me of sex, divorce-seeking Septuagenarian tells court A septuagenarian, Mr Tajudeen Giwa, has asked an Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos State to dissolve his marriage of over...
What do you think?