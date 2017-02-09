Ekiti 2018: PDP, APC deny beating the gun on electioneering campaign
Posted February 9, 2017 9:47 pm by admin Comments
“There is nothing wrong if someone chooses to greet the people using billboards and other outdoor advertisements.”
The post Ekiti 2018: PDP, APC deny beating the gun on electioneering campaign appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Ekiti 2018: INEC Warns Candidates Against Early Campaign Ahead of the governorship election in Ekiti in 2018, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared as illegal...
- Ekiti 2018: APC Must Unite or… – Ex-Rep A member of the 7th House of Representatives, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, has advised the All Progressives Party (APC) members, in...
- Ekiti South’s legitimate call for power shift in 2018 Ekiti State and her highly controversial Governor have remained in the news mostly for wrong and unproductive reasons. This has...
- Ekiti Youths Want Governorship Position In 2018 Ekiti youths have expressed their desire to pioneer what they described as ‘bloodless revolution’ as the State prepares for 2018...
- I Won’t Join APC For Ekiti 2018 Poll, Fayose Insists Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has vowed that under no circumstance would he join the All Progressives Congress (APC). Although...
- Ekiti 2018: Lawmaker Fears APC May Lose If Zoning Is Jettisoned A member of the Seventh House of Representatives, Honourable Bamidele Faparusi, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have to...
- 2018 Election: Ekiti PDP Warns Against Perceived APC Tactics Former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Sikiru Lawal, has appealed to members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to...
- Fayose Vows To Ensure PDP Retains Ekiti Governorship In 2018 Ahead of the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State, Governor Ayodele Fayose, has vowed to reclaim the state for the...
- Ekiti 2018: Why I won’t join APC – Fayose By Rotimi Ojomoyela Ado Ekiti- As Governor Ayodele Fayose on Thursday clarified that under no circumstance would he join the...
- Campaign against Amaechi will deny Rivers its deserved elevation – Nwuche Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Prince Chibudom Nwuche has called on politicians in Rivers State to...
What do you think?