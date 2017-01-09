Ex-Niger governor Kure for burial Wednesday

Posted January 9, 2017 9:47 pm by Comments

Ex-Niger governor Kure for burial Wednesday

abdulkadir-kure-330x242

The Islamic Janaiza prayer would hold at 12 noon at Minna Eid-Praying Ground.

The post Ex-Niger governor Kure for burial Wednesday appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. BREAKING: Former Niger state governor Kure dies in Germany Enyioha Opara, Minna NIGER State was thrown into confusion on Sunday following the announcement of the death of former governor,...
  2. Breaking: Former Governor of Niger state, Abdulkadir Kure dies at 60 Former Governor of Niger, Abdulkadir Kure, 60, dies on Sunday in Germany, Tanko Beji, Chairman, PDP, Niger, confirms. More details...
  3. UPDATE: Niger Government declares 3-day mourning for late ex-Governor Kure Mr. Kure died on Sunday at a German hospital. The post UPDATE: Niger Government declares 3-day mourning for late ex-Governor...
  4. Niger State Mourns As Ex-Governor Abdulkadir Kure Dies The Niger State government has announced the death of the former governor of the State, Abdulkadir Kure. He died after...
  5. Buhari mourns Kure, ex-Niger governor Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday extended his condolences to the government and people of Niger State on...
  6. Kure: Niger declares three-day mourning Niger government has declared a three day mourning over the death of Alhaji Abdulkadir Kure a Former Governor of the...
  7. Late Kure defined governance in Niger – Senate The Senate Spokesman, Sen. Sahabi Abdullahi, has described the demise of former governor Abdukadir Kure of Niger as a huge...
  8. Governor Bello, Mourners Offer Prayers For Late Kure Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, on Monday led a group of mourners in prayers at the residence of late Mr...
  9. Buhari Condoles Niger On Kure’s Death President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Niger on the death of former Gov. Abdulkadir Kure....
  10. Ex Niger Governor Abdulkadir Kure is dead He died on Sunday at a German Hospital where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment. The post Ex...

< YOHAIG home