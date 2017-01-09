Ex-Niger governor Kure for burial Wednesday
The Islamic Janaiza prayer would hold at 12 noon at Minna Eid-Praying Ground.
The post Ex-Niger governor Kure for burial Wednesday appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
